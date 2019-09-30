|
WOONSOCKET - Jeannette T. Lamoureux 87 of Woonsocket, RI, passed away Monday September 23, 2019 at the Woonsocket Health and Rehab Center. She was born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Fred & Florence (Glode) Gagnon.
Jeannette was a supervisor for many years for the former Woonsocket Dress Co. She was a member of the Shamrock Society and the Ceilidhe Club both in Cranston. She enjoyed dancing, singing and playing bingo and was an avid card player.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Joliceur and her husband Robert, of Bellingham Ma., Rene Lamoureux and his wife Linda of Woonsocket, RI and Thomas Lamoureux, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three sisters, Lorraine Brissette, Claire Lamontagne and Jackie Ouellette. She was preceded in death by her son Dennis Lamoureux her companion William McKenna, and sibings Lionel, Robert, Richard and Germain Gagnon, Patricia Pacio and Gloria Broccard.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 4th at 10:00 am with a receiving line at 9:30 at All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun St. Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Drive Clarksburg, MD 20871. Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 1, 2019