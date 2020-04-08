Home

Brown Funeral Homes Inc
1496 Victory Hwy
Oakland, RI 02858
(401) 568-5500
Jeannine A. Savignac

Jeannine A. Savignac Obituary
JOHNSTON - Jeannine A. Savignac, 82, of Johnston, RI, passed away on April 7, 2020, at the Briarcliffe Manor in Johnston.
She was the wife of the late Robert Savignac. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Edgar C. & Violette (Renaud) Turcotte.

Jeannine was a X-Ray Technician for Dr. Charles Brochu and also worked for Nate Whipple Radiology in Cumberland. She was a graduate of the former St. Claire's High School in Woonsocket. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, counted cross stitching and traveling.

She is survived by her children, Andrea Savignac and Michael Savignac and her siblings, Colette Pincince and Leo Turcotte. Besides her husband she preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Edgar C. Turcotte, Jr.

Funeral services and burial in St. Theresa's Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in St. Theresa's Church in Nasonville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home ,1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 9, 2020
