Jeannine C. Richard
LAKE MARY, FL - Jeannine C. Richard 88, formerly of Manville, passed away on August 19, 2020 at South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, FL. She was the wife of the late Roland Richard. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Adelard and Yvonne (Pontbriand) Laprade. Jeannine was the supervisor of housekeeping at the Holiday Retirement Home in Lincoln for several years before retiring and moving to Florida in 1996. She enjoyed playing bingo and was a member of the Senior Center. Jeannine loved all animals.

She is survived by her daughter Gloria Richer of Lake Mary, FL with whom she lived; a grandson David Richer of Lake Mary, FL; a brother Robert Laprade of Woonsocket; and a niece, Sandra Laprade of Woonsocket. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Daniel R. Richer and sister-in-law Louise Laprade.

A private burial will take place in St. James Cemetery in Manville. Arrangements are entrusted to the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 26 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
