DENNIS, MA. - Jeannine I. Vandal (Gaulin) 87 of Dennis, MA and formerly of Blackstone, MA died Wednesday October 30, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Roger E. Vandal for almost 67 years.
Born, raised and educated in Woonsocket, RI, Jeannine was the loving daughter of the late Alfred and Marie Anna (Thibault) Gaulin. She was a 1951 graduate of Woonsocket Senior High School.
Jeannine was an Avon lady and seamstress for many years in the Blackstone area. After decades of vacationing on Cape Cod, she and her husband moved to Dennis in 1995. Her love of travel took her on several group tours to places such as Paris, Malta, Canadian Rockies and British Columbia to name a few.
Jeannine was a talented artisan of shell mirrors that were sold in gift shops along the northeast coast. She was an avid gardener, and was known locally as the "Plant Lady of Hokum Rock Road". Her love of gardening also included a longtime membership with the Village Garden Club of Dennis.
In addition to her husband, Jeannine is survived by her son, Ronald R. Vandal and his wife, Eileen Hebert of Blackstone; her daughter, Joanne G. Masury and her husband, Scott of Oxford, MA; her sister, Gisele Harvey of Payson, AZ; and three nieces.
Funeral services will be private.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, MA 02664. www.hallettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 3, 2019