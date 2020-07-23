MANVILLE - Jeannine "Jin" Monique (Berard) Corrieri, 85, passed away holding the hand of her husband, Frank R. Corrieri of 58 years, on July 20, 2020 at the family homestead on Railroad Street in Manville after a long battle with cancer. Born in Woonsocket, she was the last surviving member of the Berard family from Grove Street. She was the daughter of the late Clovis and Juliette (Piche) Berard, and the sister of the late Madeline Boiteau, Teresa Murtagh, and Muriel, Pauline, Louise, Marcel, Normand and Richard Berard.



Jeannine was an Office Secretary for Dr. Sheridan's office on Hamlet Avenue in Woonsocket until she married Frank in 1962. Shortly after, they started a family and Jeannine devoted her time to raise their three children at home. Jeannine had a sweet soul, who welcomed everyone into her home, listening to their stories and making sure they were well-fed and a part of the family. She loved cooking authentic French meals, baking Italian desserts that she learned from family and neighbors, and spending time with family and friends playing cards and dominoes around the kitchen table. After their retirement, Frank and Jin enjoyed traveling cross-country together to their home in Arizona.



Besides her husband, Jeannine is survived by two sons, Gregory R. Corrieri and his wife Donna of Hudson, NH; Jeffrey N. Corrieri and his wife Dawn of Manville; and her daughter Nadine M. Corrieri of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren Nicole L. Corrieri of Greensboro, NC and Stephanie J. Corrieri of Putnam, CT, Great-Grandchildren, Godchildren, as well as many nieces & nephews.



Her funeral will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM, in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Manville, RI. Visiting hours are 4-7PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Holt Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed upon your arrival.



The Corrieri Family would like to send a special Thank You To Beacon Hospice and all the staff at One Solution Home Care for all their help.

