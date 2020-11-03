BLACKSTONE - Jeannine V. (Remillard) Chevrette, 67, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Chevrette and the loving mother of Tammy R. Chevrette. She is the sister of Muriel M. Deshaies and the late Edgar G. Remillard, Jr. and Late Ronald N. Remillard and his wife, Dianne Remillard.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, November 7th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com