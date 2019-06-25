WOONSOCKET - Jeffrey R. Henault, 38, of Madeleine Ave, died, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Andrea B. (Butera) Henault. Born in Milford, MA son of Ronald H. and Constance R. (Pariseau) Henault of Woonsocket.

He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 1998 - 2002. He was a 1998 graduate of WHS.

Jeffrey was a fireman for the Woonsocket Fire Department for fourteen years. He is the current Union President of Local 732. He was the past vice president of the First District for the RI State Association of Firefighters and the current Chairman of the Executive Board of RI State Association of Firefighters. He was an active member of the Firefighters Relief Association.

He was a coach and active board member for Woonsocket Little League.

He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed spending time with his fire department family, reminiscing about his Marine days, and most of all following his children around to every sport and school event they had.

Besides his wife Andrea and his parents, he is survived by his two children, Salvatore Henault and Ava Marie Henault of Woonsocket. One brother, Timothy Henault and his wife Holly of Whitensville, MA. Four nieces and one nephew; Jillian, Hailey, Kayla, Madison and TJ. His father and mother in law, Joseph and Pamela Butera of Woonsocket. His sister in law, Donna Butera of Woonsocket.

His funeral will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial with Military Honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Thursday, June 27th from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Woonsocket Firefighters Relief Association in his memory would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary