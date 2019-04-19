BURRILLVILLE - Jenarie Jerry A. Finelli, 90, of Harrisville, passed away April 18, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, MA. He was the husband of Shirley T. (Ventre) Finelli, whom he married August 14, 1954. Born in Watervliet, NY, he was the son of the late Henry and Antoinette (Negri) Finelli.

Mr. Finelli co-owned and operated P.A. Cleaners in Worcester, MA for 39 years, with his brother Vincent Finelli. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the 2nd armored division Army, serving 2 years in Germany during the Korean conflict. He dedicated many years of his life to St. Theresa's Church, as a member of the finance committee, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, Co-Chair of St. Theresa's Shrine with his wife, Shirley for 26 years, and President of the Mens Guild. He was also President of the Holy Name Society of St. Anthony's. Jenarie devoted much of his time to the Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton, assisting in the start of Lenten fish and chips.

He was Chairman of various local organizations including the Nasonville Fire Department operating committee for 14 years, and the board of directors of the Wallum Lake Rod and Gun Club for 6 years. His other memberships included the Rifle and Pistol Team of Wallum Lake, Waushakum Live Steamers of Holliston, MA, and the St. Joseph's Senior Citizen Group of Pascoag.

Besides his wife Shirley, he is survived by their son, Fr. Jay Anthony Finelli, pastor of Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton, RI, as well as his brother, Henry Finelli of Lincoln Park, NJ. He was the brother of the late Vincent Finelli, Carmelia Bernardi, and Angelina Mansolillo.

A Solemn Requiem Mass will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Theresa's Church, 35 Dion Drive, Nasonville, RI. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 8:30 AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-8 PM in St. Theresas Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Ghost Church, 311 Hooper St., Tiverton, RI 02878. For a gallery of pictures and to leave condolences, visit www.Finelli.us.

