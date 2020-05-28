Jenna Rose Daignault Igbuku
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Jenna Rose Daignault Igbuku, 34, of Woonsocket died Saturday May 23, 2020.

Visiting hours for Jenna will be Sunday May 31st.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects anytime between the hours of 12 noon and 8 pm at the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Face masks and social distancing are required. There will only be 10 people at a time allowed in the funeral home. Upon arrival at the funeral home please remain in your car until a staff member escorts you into the funeral home.

The complete obituary for Jenna is at www.menardfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
127 Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-1825
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved