NORTH SMITHFIELD - Jennie M. (Osiecki) Kozaczka, 101, passed away peacefully in the Friendly Nursing Home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Joseph T. Kozaczka.
Born in Milliville, MA daughter of the late Konstanty and Mary (Nowak) Osiecki.
Jennie lived in Woonsocket most of her life moving to North Smithfield for the last 55 years.
She worked as a Supervisor and a Seamstress for Woonsocket Dress and Woonsocket Sportswear.
She was a former member of Royal Travelers.
Jennie loved to cook, especially Polish food. She also loved to spend time with her family, most of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, word search, and watching Wheel of Fortune and her Red Sox baseball.
She is survived by her three children, Karen Nicienski and her husband Joseph of Woonsocket, Thomas Kozaczka and his wife Priscilla of North Smithfield, and Christine Kozaczka of West Warwick, RI. Five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was also the sister of the late Annie Hataburda, Nora Narodwy, Estelle Reedy, Agnes Senn, Celia Archer, John, Steven, Frank, Edward, Fredrick, and Stanley Osiecki.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 6:30 PM in the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4-7 PM. Burial will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 meeting at the Funeral Home for 9:30 AM and leaving for the St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Blackstone MA. at 10:30 AM. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 5, 2019