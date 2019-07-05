NORTH PROVIDENCE - Jennifer L. Mailloux, 45, of North Providence and formerly of Lincoln passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, July 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Woonsocket, a beloved daughter of Louise M. (Lambert) Mailloux of North Providence and the late Albert R. Mailloux, she had lived in Lincoln for many years before moving to North Providence last year.

Jenn was a realtor for 15 years, and for the past 4 years, she had worked at Keller-Williams in Lincoln. She was a member of the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors. She previously worked as a hairdresser.

She was a 1992 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Besides her beloved mother, she is survived by her loving sister and brother, Christina Mailloux and her husband, Noel Lopez of North Providence, and Timothy Mailloux of Attleboro, MA; her loving nieces and nephews, Giselle Gigi and Ricardo Rico Lopez, and Gabrielle Gabby and Robert Bobby Mailloux; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her funeral will be held Thursday, July 11 at 9:30 A.M. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School Street, Albion. Burial will follow in St. Jean-Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Wednesday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jenns memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 7, 2019