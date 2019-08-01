Home

Brown Funeral Homes Inc
1496 Victory Hwy
Oakland, RI 02858
(401) 568-5500
Jennifer Lee Pouliot

BURRILLVILLE - Jennifer Lee Pouliot, 40, of Harrisville, RI, passed away on July 23, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital after a long illness while surrounded by her family. She was born in Providence, a daughter of Kenneth & Colleen (Bartlett) Pouliot of Harrisville. She is also survived by her son, Kyle Levesque of Mapleville, brothers, William Pouliot and his wife Genevieve of Sutton, MA and Christopher and his wife Andrea of Rehoboth, MA.

For full obituary and funeral information please visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 2, 2019
