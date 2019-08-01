|
BURRILLVILLE - Jennifer Lee Pouliot, 40, of Harrisville, RI, passed away on July 23, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital after a long illness while surrounded by her family. She was born in Providence, a daughter of Kenneth & Colleen (Bartlett) Pouliot of Harrisville. She is also survived by her son, Kyle Levesque of Mapleville, brothers, William Pouliot and his wife Genevieve of Sutton, MA and Christopher and his wife Andrea of Rehoboth, MA.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 2, 2019