DOUGLAS - Jerry Williams, 69, of Eagle Dr., passed away on Fri. April 26, at UMass Memorial Hospital after an illness. He is survived by his wife and loving companion of 22 years, Ramona (Lachapelle) Williams.

He is also survived by 2 children, Demetrius Fuller and his wife Alexa of Medford, and Raevin Williams of Philadelphia, PA; Ramonas 4 children that he loved and cared for as his own; 6 grandchildren, including Miles Fuller, his "pride and joy" affectionately called "his sons son", as well as several nieces and nephews, and many great friends. He was predeceased by 4 siblings, Willy "James" Williams, Joseph Williams Jr., Charles Williams, and Elizabeth Nelson.

Born in Bay Michigan on Sept. 24, 1949 he was the son of Joseph and Annie Mae (Florence) Williams and grew up in Shaker Heights, Cleveland, OH. Jerry graduated from Boston University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Art and Art History, then furthered his education earning a Masters Degree in teaching at Cambridge College. He worked as an Art Professor at Quinsigamond Community College, where he adored his students and colleagues.

He was an avid chess player and was head of the QCC Chess club, and also started a small chess club at the Douglas Public Library. Jerry had a larger than life personality and enjoyed making people smile. He made beautiful artwork, loved to sing, write poetry, and absolutely adored children. He was a longtime member and enthusiast of the local area AA program.

Jerry's Celebration of Life will be held from Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas on Sat. May 11 at 12 noon. Calling hours will be held prior from 10- noon. His graveside service will follow in St. Denis Cemetery. To leave a condolence message for his family and view full obituary, please visit: http://www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 2, 2019