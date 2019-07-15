Home

S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Jessica Chattman Obituary
FALL RIVER, MA Jessica Chattman, 36, of Bowen St, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the Hope Health Center in Providence with her family by her side. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of Nathan Chattman of Riverside, RI and Nancy (Lewis) Chattman of Bellingham, MA.
Jessica worked in Payroll at Harper Payroll Services for several years
She enjoyed reading, going to the beach and retail therapy and especially spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son Gabriel Chattman of Woonsocket, one sister Alicia Chattman of Woonsocket, a brother, Jacob Elegbede of Minnesota. Her maternal grandmother, Geraldine Lewis of Bellingham and Paternal grandmother Bessie Chattman of Woonsocket, and a host of aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill RD. Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend from 5-7 PM.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 16, 2019
