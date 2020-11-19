1/1
Jessie (Zartarian) Morookian
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Jessie (Zartarian) Morookian, 92, born January 27, 1928 in Lynn, MA, to her two parents, Vera (Melakian) Zartarian and Richard Zartarian, passed away November 2, 2020 at home with her family. She was the wife of the late John Morookian. She is survived by her son, John Morookian of Woonsocket, her daughter, Jessica L. Desrochers of Woonsocket; six grandchildren, Amy, Michael, Daniel, Matthew, Ariana, Johnny, and nine great-grandchildren.

Jessie grew up in Lynn, MA, with her sister, Alice, and started her career in jewelry at the age of 14 in her parents' Central Loan store in Lynn. She was an expert watch repairer and enjoyed many happy years at the Save Rite counter in Woonsocket. She later became head of the fine jewelry at Filene's at Emerald Square Mall.

Jessie enjoyed cooking. The house always had the aroma of delicious Armenian food, shish kebab, chicken and rice pilaf - and above all else, her family. She cared for her mother who lived with the family for many years and was a devoted wife to John Morookian, mother and grandmother. She also opened up Amy's Place in Providence with her granddaughter Amy, where she worked for 10 years.

In her final years, Jessie loved spending her days with the wonderful people at the adult daycare at the senior center, and nights with her friends from Comfort Keepers, Lincoln, RI, and coloring with her great-grandchildren. She was a generous, loving woman who will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented up your arrival. All other services will be private.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:30 - 04:30 PM
Holt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved