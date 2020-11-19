WOONSOCKET - Jessie (Zartarian) Morookian, 92, born January 27, 1928 in Lynn, MA, to her two parents, Vera (Melakian) Zartarian and Richard Zartarian, passed away November 2, 2020 at home with her family. She was the wife of the late John Morookian. She is survived by her son, John Morookian of Woonsocket, her daughter, Jessica L. Desrochers of Woonsocket; six grandchildren, Amy, Michael, Daniel, Matthew, Ariana, Johnny, and nine great-grandchildren.Jessie grew up in Lynn, MA, with her sister, Alice, and started her career in jewelry at the age of 14 in her parents' Central Loan store in Lynn. She was an expert watch repairer and enjoyed many happy years at the Save Rite counter in Woonsocket. She later became head of the fine jewelry at Filene's at Emerald Square Mall.Jessie enjoyed cooking. The house always had the aroma of delicious Armenian food, shish kebab, chicken and rice pilaf - and above all else, her family. She cared for her mother who lived with the family for many years and was a devoted wife to John Morookian, mother and grandmother. She also opened up Amy's Place in Providence with her granddaughter Amy, where she worked for 10 years.In her final years, Jessie loved spending her days with the wonderful people at the adult daycare at the senior center, and nights with her friends from Comfort Keepers, Lincoln, RI, and coloring with her great-grandchildren. She was a generous, loving woman who will be missed dearly by all who knew her.Visitation will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented up your arrival. All other services will be private.