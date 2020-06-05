WOONSOCKET - Jo-Ann M. Caron 70, of Lake Terrace passed away on May 31, 2020 at U-Mass Memorial Hospital. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Joseph and Claire (Jodoin) Beausoleil. Jo-Ann was the former Director of Senior Services for the Town of Blackstone for ten years before retiring. She was an avid gardener and grew the most beautiful flowers. Jo-Ann loved spending time outdoors listening to the birds.
She is survived by her son Shawn T. Caron of Providence, three brothers, Robert Beausoleil of Blackstone, John Beausoleil of North Smithfield, and Paul Beausoleil of Waltham, MA, and two sisters Janice Limoges and Linda Dandeneau both of Blackstone. She was predeceased by siblings Marc Beausoleil and Constance Brady.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
She is survived by her son Shawn T. Caron of Providence, three brothers, Robert Beausoleil of Blackstone, John Beausoleil of North Smithfield, and Paul Beausoleil of Waltham, MA, and two sisters Janice Limoges and Linda Dandeneau both of Blackstone. She was predeceased by siblings Marc Beausoleil and Constance Brady.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 5 to Jun. 13, 2020.