|
|
NORTH PORT, FL - Joal Carl Tomassini 60, of North Port, FL and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away July 21, 2019 in North Port. He was the husband of Isabell Tomassini. Joal was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Addio and Marie (Vario) Tomassini.
He worked as a truck driver for St. Germain Trucking, Drivers Choice, and Woonsocket Auto Salvage. Joal also spent many years in the automobile sales business. In his spare time he was a lead singer in many area bands including: Rough 'N Ready, Rivers Edge and Renegade. Joal was also a Past President of Club Lafayette.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons: Braden Parrent of Woonsocket, Justin Tomassini and his wife Shawna of Millville, Cyle Tomassini and his wife Cristy of Cumberland, and Aaron Tomassini and his wife April of Long Island, NY, his first wife Catherine Tomassini of Woonsocket, four grandchildren: Anthony, Alyssa, Aaron and Braden, three siblings: Perry Tomassini of Woonsocket, Donna Lariviere of Cumberland, and Lori Tomassini also of Cumberland, and his sister in law, Cheryl Tomassini of Warwick. He was also the brother of the late John Tomassini.
Services are private.
Please visit: www.fournierandfournier.com for guest book.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 19, 2019