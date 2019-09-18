Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joal Tomassini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joal Carl Tomassini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joal Carl Tomassini Obituary
NORTH PORT, FL - Joal Carl Tomassini 60, of North Port, FL and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away July 21, 2019 in North Port. He was the husband of Isabell Tomassini. Joal was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Addio and Marie (Vario) Tomassini.
He worked as a truck driver for St. Germain Trucking, Drivers Choice, and Woonsocket Auto Salvage. Joal also spent many years in the automobile sales business. In his spare time he was a lead singer in many area bands including: Rough 'N Ready, Rivers Edge and Renegade. Joal was also a Past President of Club Lafayette.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons: Braden Parrent of Woonsocket, Justin Tomassini and his wife Shawna of Millville, Cyle Tomassini and his wife Cristy of Cumberland, and Aaron Tomassini and his wife April of Long Island, NY, his first wife Catherine Tomassini of Woonsocket, four grandchildren: Anthony, Alyssa, Aaron and Braden, three siblings: Perry Tomassini of Woonsocket, Donna Lariviere of Cumberland, and Lori Tomassini also of Cumberland, and his sister in law, Cheryl Tomassini of Warwick. He was also the brother of the late John Tomassini.
Services are private.
Please visit: www.fournierandfournier.com for guest book.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.