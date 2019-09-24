|
WOONSOCKET - Joan A. (Mitchell) Gaulin 70, of Grove St, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert "Limpy" Gaulin. She was born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Ovila and Georgette (Perry) Mitchell. Joan was a program support assistant for the VA for many years retiring in 2013. She was very devoted to veterans and disabled veterans programs and was a life member of the Amvets Ladies Auxillary.
She is survived by her son William Myhill of Bellingham, MA, her daughter Carlene Watts of Woonsocket, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her siblings: Charles Mitchell of Pawtucket, Paul Mitchell of Vance, SC, Edward Mitchell of Elloree, SC, Georgette Henry of CT, and Mary Reynolds of Attleboro. She was also the sister of the late: Ovila Mitchell Jr, Robert Mitchell, Michael Mitchell, Louise Bouchard, and Dale Mabe.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:00AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 in Precious Blood Church, Carrington St, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Friday 5-7PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, or woundedwarriorproject.org.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 25, 2019