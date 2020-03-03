Home

WOONSOCKET - Joan A. (Robidoux) Vivequin, 82, of Woonsocket, RI passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville, RI with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Roland M. Vivequin. Born in Woonsocket, RI on February 4, 1938 the daughter of the late Delphis and Gertrude (Palardy) Robidoux. She is the loving mother of Renee Stavros and her husband, Xenophon of Manville, RI, Karen Labosiere of Woonsocket, RI, Roland M. Vivequin, Jr. and his wife, Ann of Dixon, MO, and the late Cheryll Forcier. She leaves her cherished 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Joan was a resident of Woonsocket for over 62 years formerly of Blackstone where she was raised. She worked in quality control at Atlantic Thermo Plastics for many years until retiring. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church

Joan enjoyed reading, knitting, was an avid doll collector, loved to cook and travel with her husband. She also leaves her canine companion Max. She was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral will beheld on Saturday, March 7th at 9:00AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, RI.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. Visiting hours are on Friday, March 6th from 4PM to 7PM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 4, 2020
