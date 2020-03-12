|
BELLINGHAM - Joan C. (Trefry) Cintolo, 78, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Woonsocket Health Center with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife for 56 years of Patrick T. Cintolo, Jr. Born in Boston, MA on September 24, 1941 the daughter of the late Leman W. and Florence J. (MacDonald) Trefry. She is the loving mother of Geralyn J. Machowski and her husband, Stephen of Cumberland, RI and Jeffrey P. Cintolo and his wife, Suky of Norton, MA. Joan also loves spending time with her grandson Benson. She leaves her brother Robert W. Trefry of Birmingham, AL and sister Susan M. Heerde and her husband, Richard of Southbury, CT. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Joan was a resident of Bellingham since 1969 formerly of Framingham and Wellesley, MA where she was raised. She was a graduate of Wellesley High School Class of 1959 and graduate of Framingham State College Class of 1963. Joan was a teacher in the Bellingham School System teaching grade 5 for 42 years until retiring. She was on the building committee for the new South Elementary School was built.
She was involved in genealogy and had an avid love of bird watching, photography and classic movies. She was a member of the Mayflower Society and the New England Historical Society. Joan was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed.
Visiting hours are on Sunday, March 15th from 4PM to 7PM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 13, 2020