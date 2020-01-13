|
MANVILLE - Joan C. (Houle) Pontbriand, 81, died peacefully, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Lucien (Sam) R. Pontbriand of Manville, RI.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Roger and Stephanie "Sally" (Zadroga) Houle.
She was a 1955 graduate of St. Clare High School and frequently reminded her family of how she won the spelling bee in high school.
Joan worked as an Office Manager at Forte Cashmere in Woonsocket, RI for 27 years prior to retiring.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family was most important to her and she was always there for them.
Besides her loving husband Lucien, she is survived by her two children, Susan McNamara and Steven Pontbriand and his wife Mary, all of North Smithfield, RI. Two brothers, Robert Houle of Port St. Lucie, FL and Leo Houle of Lincoln, RI. Five grandchildren, Kyle, Kaitlin, Kristin, Dani Jane, and Jack Lucien, and three great-grandchildren.
She also was the sister of the late Louise Laprade.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 AM at St. James Church, 33 Division St. Manville, RI 02838. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery Manville, RI. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are respectfully omitted. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 are in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. James Church Food Pantry, Manville, RI in Joans memory would be appreciated.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 14, 2020