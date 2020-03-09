|
WOONSOCKET - Joan L. (Lundy) Small 92, of Church St. passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Walter Small.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Marie Bernadette (Auclair) Lundy. She was a cook and a housekeeper at St. Francis House in Woonsocket.
Joan was survived by her seven children Walter Small, Mary Ann Caragliano, Ralph Small, Rose Mary Loya, Joyce M. Small, Robert Small and Christine Trites all of Woonsocket, twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a son William Small and several siblings.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4-6 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, RI. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 10, 2020