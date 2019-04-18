CHARLESTOWN - Jody R. Tetreault, 47, recently of Charlestown, died March 31, 2019 at South County Hospital, South Kingstown. Born in Woonsocket, RI, he was the son of the late Richard and Brenda L. (Church) Tetreault.

A long time Woonsocket resident, he worked as a Senior Equipment Mechanic for many years before retiring due to illness. Jody was an avid New England sports fan and race car enthusiast. He loved CB radio and fishing, tinkering with cars, and music. He lived among friends at Neuro Restorative for the past several years. His hearty laugh and mischievous smile lit up the room, and he will be missed by many.

He is survived by Mary Tetreault and Diane Tetreault of Woonsocket, Lisa and Brad Haase of Lincoln, his long-time companion Jessica Desrochers, nieces, nephews, and friends.

His funeral will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Rhode Island, Inc. Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 19, 2019