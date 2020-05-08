To the family of John Goralski. My deepest sympathy on your loss.
Patricia Lavallee
WOONSOCKET - John A. Goralski Jr, 72, passed away peacefully at Roger Williams Hospital on May 5, 2020. He was longtime resident of Woonsocket and had recently moved to Providence, R.I. to Berkshire Place Nursing Home.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Gudz) Goralski, Sr. John was a loving father of two and he is survived by his daughters, Diane Giguere and Laura Cole, and his brother, Robert Goralski. John is also survived by three grandchildren who adored their "Papa", Michael Giguere, Sadie Cole, Sofie Cole, and one great grandchild William Giguere.
John was an army veteran of the Vietnam War and was an English teacher at the Woonsocket Jr/Sr High School for many years before retiring. John led a colorful life and was a friend to all that knew him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all staff members that cared for John during his years at Berkshire Place and a special thank you to the staff at Roger Williams Hospital.
His funeral service will be video live streamed, Monday, May 11th at 10AM on the O'Neill Funeral Home website. Please go to
www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Brain Injury Association of Rhode Island, 1017 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI 02914. (biari.org)
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 8 to May 16, 2020.