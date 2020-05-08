John A. Goralski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - John A. Goralski Jr, 72, passed away peacefully at Roger Williams Hospital on May 5, 2020. He was longtime resident of Woonsocket and had recently moved to Providence, R.I. to Berkshire Place Nursing Home.

Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Gudz) Goralski, Sr. John was a loving father of two and he is survived by his daughters, Diane Giguere and Laura Cole, and his brother, Robert Goralski. John is also survived by three grandchildren who adored their "Papa", Michael Giguere, Sadie Cole, Sofie Cole, and one great grandchild William Giguere.

John was an army veteran of the Vietnam War and was an English teacher at the Woonsocket Jr/Sr High School for many years before retiring. John led a colorful life and was a friend to all that knew him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all staff members that cared for John during his years at Berkshire Place and a special thank you to the staff at Roger Williams Hospital.

His funeral service will be video live streamed, Monday, May 11th at 10AM on the O'Neill Funeral Home website. Please go to
www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Brain Injury Association of Rhode Island, 1017 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI 02914. (biari.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 8 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
May 9, 2020
To the family of John Goralski. My deepest sympathy on your loss.
Patricia Lavallee

Patricia Lavallee
May 9, 2020
Bob, were very sorry for the loss of your brother. Siblings are special and I hope the memories make you smile.
Paulette/Al Butler
Friend
May 9, 2020
Diane, Al and I are very sorry for the loss of your father. Our thoughts are with you.
Paulette/Al Butler
Friend
May 8, 2020
Bob. So very sorry for the loss of your brother. May you happy memories sustain you and his family. RIP John.
Mel & Tom Hebert
Friend
May 8, 2020
Bob & Lorrie, to you and your entire family, we send our deepest sympathies. Wishing you happy memories to fill your thoughts and ease your pain. If we can do anything, please let us know. Sending love and prayers.
Steve and Michelle Ciullo
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Laura, Diane and Bobby,
We are thinking of you and send our deep sympathy on your loss. May Johns memory be eternal!
Michael and Dottie Karolyshyn
Dorothy Karolyshyn
May 8, 2020
Sincere condolences to your entire family! So sorry for your loss.
Tracy Charette
May 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Diane and Laura, and to Bobby and his family on the passing of your father and brother. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Memory eternal!
Patricia Bourgery
Friend
May 8, 2020
To the whole Goralski Family,
My deepest sympathies are extended to you all on the passing of John!
May he rest where there is no sickness, sighing, or suffering, but life everlasting!
May you find the peace and strength, that only God can give, in the days ahead!

Christ Is Risen!
Janice Meschisen
Janice Meschisen
Friend
May 8, 2020
To Bob, Lorrie and Family, Please accept our deepest and sincerest sympathy on the loss of your beloved brother, John. May he Rest In Peace and May his Memory Be Eternal. ✝
Michael and Bessie Papigiotis
Michael and Bessie Papigiotis
Friend
May 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Love,
Kathy and Steve Marsili



Kathy Marsili
Family
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your familys loss and heartache
Helen Trudeau
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
May God guide you through these tough times. May he give you the strenth you all need at this time.
Linda Sue +Dennis Berard
Linda Sue Berard
Friend
May 8, 2020
Sending my prayers for the family and friends
Tammy Lambert
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved