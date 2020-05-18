John C. Barry, Sr.
WOONSOCKET - John C. Barry, Sr., 74, of Woonsocket died Sunday, May 3rd, 2020, at home.

Born in Providence RI, he was a son of the late John and Ruth (Sullivan) Barry. He resided in Woonsocket RI. John served some time with the Rhode Island National Guard. He was employed as a tax preparer while also working in sales. John was a member of the Smithfield Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. # 2359 while being an active member of Harvest Community Church with special involvement working for the homeless outreach ministry. John was honored and humbled to be able to help those less fortunate.

John is survived by two sons John C. Barry Jr. of Texas and Jason Barry and a daughter Trish (Barry) Chapman. He was the sibling of Richard and William, Jackie, Linda, and the late Susanne Barry. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Due to current public health guidelines, a memorial service to honor and remember John will be held at a later date when gatherings will be permitted. Please refer to the funeral home web site for updated information. John will be laid to rest privately.

In lieu of flowers and in recognition of John's commitment to the outreach ministry of the church, memorial donations may be made to Harvest Community Church, 60 North Main St. Woonsocket, R.I. 02895 or www. harvestcommunity.net.

Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.

www.menardfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
127 Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-1825
