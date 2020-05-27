John DeCataldo Jr.
WOONSOCKET - John DeCataldo Jr. 85, of Bellevue Ave. passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Grace Barker Health. He was the beloved husband of Catherine (Magill) DeCataldo. Born in Providence he was a son of the late John and Antoinetta (Paolantonio) DeCataldo. John taught at the Oliver Hazard Perry Middle School in Providence for thirty years before retiring in 1990. He was a US Army veteran.

Besides his wife he leaves four sons, John DeCataldo III and his wife Mary of Charlestown, Daniel DeCataldo and his wife Suzanne of South Kingstown, Louis DeCataldo and his wife Sheryl of Sturbridge, MA, and Paul DeCataldo and his wife Rachael of North Smithfield; three daughters, Christine Theis and her husband Todd of Davenport, IA, Angela Pugliese and her husband Craig of North Smithfield, and Maria Politis and her husband Philip of Plymouth, MA, a brother Angelo DeCataldo of East Providence, and two sisters Frances Norton of Johnston, and Rose Angolano of Warwick, and nineteen grandchildren.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Family Church followed by a private burial in St. John's Cemetery in Slatersville.

www.fournierandfournier.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 27 to Jun. 11, 2020.
