MENDON, MA - Mr. John E. "Jack" Dwyer of Mendon MA, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 at 91 years of age. He was surrounded by his family. He was born in Blackstone MA, to John and Agnes (Broughey) Dwyer.

Jack leaves Patricia (Scanlon) Dwyer, his beloved wife of fifty-eight years, his three children: Cheryl, wife of Richard Morse of Mendon MA; Karen, wife of Craig Tornifoglio of Medway MA and John Dwyer of Washington DC; two grandchildren: Shane Tornifoglio and his wife Jill Fisk and Brooke Tornifoglio; his sister: Margaret Matheson of Newport RI; and many nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, William Dwyer and his sister, Dorothy Mongeon.

Jack grew up in Blackstone, where his family ran Dwyer's Grill for many years. After graduating from Blackstone High School, he served in the US Navy near the end of WW II. He then attended Providence College on the GI Bill, graduating in 1951.

After college, he served a second time in the US Navy during the Korean War. Jack then began a thirty-seven year teaching career as a high school history teacher. He first taught at Wrentham High School, which later became King Philip High School, retiring in 1990.

His funeral will be held Saturday (February 9th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held Friday (February 8th) from 4pm to 7pm. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friends of GAM, Inc., One Countryside Drive, Milford MA 01757 Attention: The Resident Activities Fund or The Rehabilitation Department. Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 7, 2019