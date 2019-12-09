Home

S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
John J. Dowdy III

John J. Dowdy III Obituary
WOONSOCKET - John J. "Cookie" Dowdy III 58, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care with his family by his side.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late John and Ethel (Dandy) Dowdy.
He graduated from Woonsocket High School Class of 1979, and went on to attend Morgan State University from 1980-1981.
John worked for Local 37 Iron Workers Union for nearly three decades.
He was a serious and motivated athlete from Junior High onward excelling at both football and softball. John also enjoyed weight lifting, pure-bred dogs, and music.
He is survived by his four children, Jon Addison of Fayette, ME, Jasmine Souza of Brooklyn, NY, Dominique Souza of Cumberland, RI, and Kylee Dowdy of Bellingham, MA. Six siblings; Edward "Jack" Dowdy of Woonsocket, RI, Anthony Dowdy of Woonsocket, RI, Larry Dowdy of Las Vegas, NV, Jacqueline Dowdy of Woonsocket, RI, Blayne Dowdy of Woonsocket, RI and Tiffany O'Hagan of New Rochelle, NY. 7 grandchildren; Terry, Aliana, Julius, Wynter, Jaice, Reece, and Denzel. And his partner; Lisa Beksha of Bellingham, MA.
He leaves nieces, nephews, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins across the US. He joins his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and his best friend Cracker.
He was also the brother of the late Richard Dowdy.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket RI 02895. Burial to follow in Union Cemetery Smithfield Rd N. Smithfield, RI. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours will be from 10 AM to 12 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to bulliedbreedrescue.org.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 10, 2019
