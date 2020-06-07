JOHNSTON - John J. Jalowy, 77, of Johnston, RI, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully in Providence. Born Aug. 19, 1942 in Woonsocket he was the son of the late Joseph & Stasia (Petrowicz) Jalowy. John was a graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, which he became a music teacher in the Providence Public School Dept. His love for music, he played guitar & trumpet. John loved animals. He raised a horse, and enjoyed horseracing. A man with much pride, he was an accomplished handyman.John was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Army.He is survived by a brother, Joseph J. Jalowy of No. Smithfield, and a sister Phyllis Davis of No. Providence, 1 nephew & 2 nieces.His Funeral will be Tuesday, (June 9th) at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 174 Harris Ave. in Woonsocket. Relative & Friends are invited. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. For those attending the church, facial masks & social distancing is required.