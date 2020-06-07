John J. Jalowy
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSTON - John J. Jalowy, 77, of Johnston, RI, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully in Providence. Born Aug. 19, 1942 in Woonsocket he was the son of the late Joseph & Stasia (Petrowicz) Jalowy. John was a graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, which he became a music teacher in the Providence Public School Dept. His love for music, he played guitar & trumpet. John loved animals. He raised a horse, and enjoyed horseracing. A man with much pride, he was an accomplished handyman.

John was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by a brother, Joseph J. Jalowy of No. Smithfield, and a sister Phyllis Davis of No. Providence, 1 nephew & 2 nieces.

His Funeral will be Tuesday, (June 9th) at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 174 Harris Ave. in Woonsocket. Relative & Friends are invited. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. For those attending the church, facial masks & social distancing is required.

Kubaskafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved