Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
John J. McCrudden III Obituary
WEBSTER - John J. McCrudden III age 55 passed away, August 20, 2019 in Woonsocket, RI. He leaves his girlfriend Karen Labossiere of Woonsocket. He also leaves his parents John J. McCrudden Jr. and Mary Ann (Kinsalas) McCrudden of Webster. He also leaves two sisters, Laurel McCrudden of Webster and Bonnie-Jean Monroe of Hopedale, CT.
He was born in Warwick, RI and lived in Webster for the past 16 years prior to that living at Cape Cod. He was a US Army Veteran. John worked in manufacturing and was a assembler of computers. He enjoyed building computers when not a work.
There are no calling hours and all services are private. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with his arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 27, 2019
