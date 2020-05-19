John J. Stephanik
1926 - 2020
WOONSOCKET - John J. Stephanik, 93, of Woonsocket, passed away on April 25, 2020, at the Berkshire Place Nursing & Rehabilitation Ctr. In Providence. He was the loving husband to Vivian G. (Jacob) Stephanik. Born, August 14, 1926, in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Joseph & Tekla (Szatko) Szczepanik, he resided in Woonsocket, all his life.

John was a manager, for various jewelry & belt manufacturers in the area before retiring. For nine years he was a head doorkeeper for the Rhode Island Senate. He was a member of the Woonsocket Lodge of Elks, #850.

John loved, and was very interested in politics, his favorite pastimes were, dancing, going to the casino, word seek puzzles , playing Bingo, and gin rummy.

He is survived by a daughter, 2 stepsons, whom he brought up as his own, grandchildren and nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by 3 brothers and a sister.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Berkshire Place for their compassionate care and support they provided for John while he was a resident their.

His Funeral was held private. Arrangements were under the direction of the Kubaska Funeral Home.

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
