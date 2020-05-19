WOONSOCKET - John J. Stephanik, 93, of Woonsocket, passed away on April 25, 2020, at the Berkshire Place Nursing & Rehabilitation Ctr. In Providence. He was the loving husband to Vivian G. (Jacob) Stephanik. Born, August 14, 1926, in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Joseph & Tekla (Szatko) Szczepanik, he resided in Woonsocket, all his life.



John was a manager, for various jewelry & belt manufacturers in the area before retiring. For nine years he was a head doorkeeper for the Rhode Island Senate. He was a member of the Woonsocket Lodge of Elks, #850.



John loved, and was very interested in politics, his favorite pastimes were, dancing, going to the casino, word seek puzzles , playing Bingo, and gin rummy.



He is survived by a daughter, 2 stepsons, whom he brought up as his own, grandchildren and nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by 3 brothers and a sister.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Berkshire Place for their compassionate care and support they provided for John while he was a resident their.



His Funeral was held private. Arrangements were under the direction of the Kubaska Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store