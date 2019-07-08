BLACKSTONE MA. - John Joseph Maloney, a lifelong resident of Blackstone, passed away July 6, 2019 at the age of 92. He was surrounded by his family at Countryside Health Care in Milford, MA. He was the husband of the late Beverly J. (Matteson) Maloney of Blackstone, MA. Born in Blackstone, he was the son of the late Edward S. (Corbett) & Eileen (Brooks) Maloney.

John is survived by his 6 children: Dennis and wife Deborah of Blackstone; Jeffrey and wife Marlene of Blackstone; Eileen Wilson and husband Charlie of Uxbridge; Jane Wernett and husband Ralph of Westerly, RI; Steven and wife Darlene of Hohenwald, TN; and Carrie Caouette and husband Gerard of Blackstone, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Eileen Greene of North Smithfield and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother William F. Maloney, Sr. and sister Kathryn McLaughlin.

John enlisted with the U. S. Navy serving during World War II. He was stationed in the Pacific on the island of Saipan as a Fireman Second Class and was honorably discharged in 1946. He worked 35 years in the Paint Department for General Motors in Framingham, MA until his retirement in 1986.

John loved traveling, spending time with his family, reading, working around his house and yard. He also volunteered with Meals on Wheels delivering meals to the seniors in town.

His funeral will be held, Friday July 12, 2019 at 10 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Pauls Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 - 7 PM in funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations shall be made to the Blackstone Library, 86 Main St. Blackstone, MA 01504 or Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895.

www.holtfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 9, 2019