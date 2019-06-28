CUMBERLAND - John K. Picard, 25, passed away early Saturday morning, June 22nd, from injuries sustained in a snow skiing accident in Mammoth, California. John was born in Providence, and was raised in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

John graduated from Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, RI in 2011. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from The University of Marylands Robert H. Smith School of Business in 2015. He then earned a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) certification while working in banking in New York City. He had recently moved to Boston to work for a startup company and be closer to family.

John is survived by his parents, Joel F. Picard, D.D.S. and Sarah M. Picard and his younger siblings James and Emma. John loved all games and friendly competition, never shying away from a challenge. His passions included boating and fishing with his family, playing golf, tennis and downhill skiing. He also loved travelling, having recently spent three weeks exploring Southeast Asia. His love of music led to his learning to play guitar.

John had a zest for life and loved spending time with his family and close friends. He was charismatic, ambitious and had a great sense of humor. Like his grandfather, Dr. George Picard, John loved giving those whom he loved nicknames. His generous and loving spirit will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, July 2nd at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours will be held Monday from 4-8PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mount Saint Mary's Abbey, 300 Arnold Street, Wrentham, MA, 02903, in memory of John, would be greatly appreciated.

www.oneillfuneralhomes. Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 29, 2019