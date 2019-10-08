Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
John L. Campano

John L. Campano Obituary
NORTH PROVIDENCE - John L. Campano, 92, of North Providence, RI formerly of Woonsocket RI, passed away October 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Rio Rita (Gentile) Campano. Born in Bellingham, MA, he was the son of the late Lewis D. and Theresa (Miozza) Campano. Brother to Dorothy Savoie, Delores Schitromo and the late Angela Sibilla, Joseph, Louis Jr. and Filomena Campano.
John was a veteran of the United States Army during WWII. He worked for many years until retirement as a Greens Manager for The Woonsocket and Glen Ellen Country Clubs.
He leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation and funeral will be held Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Agnes Church, 100 Chatham Street, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 9, 2019
