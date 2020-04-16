Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
John L. Felice Jr.

John L. Felice Jr. Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - John L. Felice, Jr., 76, a resident of Pascoag for 42 years, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Riley) Felice for 58 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late John L. and Loretta A. (Bishop) Felice.

Mr. Felice was a body shop manager and a cook at the former Felici's Italian Restaurant, a restaurant owned by his family. He was a man ready for conversation at any time of the day on most any subject you would like to discuss. If you ever had the chance to sit around a dinner table with him, the conversation was never bland; his toasts never left a dry eye. He was proud to be a handyman and was always ready to help whenever the moment arose. Those who knew him will never forget him. He stood out as a family man full of passion, truth and the courage to voice it.

In addition to his wife, he was the father of John L. Felice, III of Pascoag, Kimberley Felice-Dooley of TN., Kellie Buckley of Pascoag and Kerri Felice-Murray of Pomfret, CT. He was the brother of Gloria Morin and the late Donna Blain and Carol Felice. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Robert Buckley III, Riley Hopkins, Sofia Murray and John Murray III.

Information regarding John's Memorial Service will be posted at a later date to TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 17, 2020
