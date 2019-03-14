NORTH SMITHFIELD - John Lynn Symynkywicz, Born in Savannah, Georgia. The first born son of Anthony Symynkywicz and Margaret (Linder) Symynkywicz, left us on March 13, 2019.

John was always proud of his southern roots and often recounted sunny summers spent at Edisto Beach with his South Carolina cousins. His love of the beach lasted a lifetime both in RI and Florida winters.

He was also proud of his Woonsocket roots and worked tirelessly within the community to improve the lives of children and their families.

John was the Executive Director of Woonsocket Family and Child Service (formerly Family Resources) for about twenty years. As such, he introduced the first Comprehensive Emergency Services program to distressed families in Woonsocket. He then held several other non-profit administrative positions, eventually retiring as Director of Development at John Hope Settlement House in Providence.

John will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and fine mind. He was a man of wide ranging interests including American History, travel, antiques, gardening, golf, New England sports, and Alabama football (ROLL TIDE!)

John earned his BA in American History and MA in Agency Counseling at Rhode Island College.

He leaves his devoted and loving wife, Louise R. Belisle; a son Jesse, (Heidi) of Minneapolis; three wonderful grandchildren, Allyson, Samuel and Sydney; a stepdaughter, Danielle R Cyr (Gary) of Uxbridge, MA and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of Lewis A. Symynkywicz (Elaine) of Blackstone, MA and Jeffrey B. Symynkywicz (Elizabeth) of North Easton, MA.

His funeral will be held, Monday, March 18, 2019 beginning with calling hours at 11 AM followed by a service at 12 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket, RI. Since John loved flowers, floral arrangements are welcome.

"May your hands always be steady ... may your feet always be swift ... may you have a strong foundation when the winds of changes shift ... and may you stay Forever Young." - Bob Dylan

