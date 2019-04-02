WOONSOCKET - John "Hap" M. Harrigan, 72, of Woonsocket, passed away March 30, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends in Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband for

49 years of Frances (Leja) Harrigan. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late William Harrigan and Doris (Langelier) Bligh and stepfather, James Bligh.

He worked as a Painting Contractor for 47 years. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. John was an avid golfer and played in the All-American League at Country View Golf Club for over 25 years, winning several championships. John loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He touched many lives as a member of the groups, Happy Wanderers and Lincoln 12 and 12. John was a friend of Bill W.

Besides his wife, Fran, he is survived by their two children, William Harrigan and his wife Tammy of Harrisville, and Laurie Harrigan of North Smithfield; four grandchildren, Leah and Ian Wilbur, and Camden and Julia Harrigan; as well as two sisters, Susan and her husband Richard Lefebvre, Patricia and her husband Charles Lefebvre, both of North Smithfield. He was the brother of the late Kathleen Daigneault.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM in St. Paul's Church, 48 Saint Paul St., Blackstone, MA, followed by Military Honors. Calling hours are Friday from 4 - 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The of Rhode Island, 260 West Exchange St. Suite 102 B, Providence, RI 02903.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 3, 2019