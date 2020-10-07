NORTHBRIDGE - John P. Kacmarcik, 59, passed away peacefully on Monday Oct. 5, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer aside his loving family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kimberly (Wright) Kacmarcik; 2 daughters, Jennifer Robillard and her husband Matthew of Tolland, CT, and Erica Kacmarcik of Pascoag, RI; his parents, Joseph J. Sr. and Shirley (Norman) Kacmarcik of Stuart, Fl; 4 siblings, Joan M. "Joanie" Warner and her husband Daniel of Canoga Park, CA, Joseph J. Kacmarcik Jr. of Dudley, David A. Kacmarcik and his wife Laurie of Harrisville, RI, and Ann M. Kacmarcik Budroe and her husband Joseph of Whitinsville, MA. He has many nieces and nephews and has his first grandchild on the way. He was predeceased by his sister Elaine Kacmarcik Knight, his brother Peter M. Kacmarcik, niece Heather A. Kacmarcik, and mother-in-law Phyllis L. Wright.
Born on Dec. 1, 1960, John grew up and lived in the Northbridge area before moving to Pascoag in 1986. He graduated from Blackstone Valley Tech in 1978. John worked as a Machinist for Lampin Corp. in Uxbridge for the past 14 years up until his recent medical leave. He previously worked for Johnson Tool in Shrewsbury and Danlyn Machine in Douglas for many years.
John was an avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, cutting wood, as well as a big sports fan, especially following the New England Patriots. He was a member of the Beagle Club and the Slovak Catholic Sokols, both in Douglas, MA. He was a very well known and well-liked man. He would strike up a conversation with anyone and seemed to know someone wherever he went. He will be sorely missed by his many family and friends.
His calling hours will be held at Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville, MA on Thurs. Oct. 8 from 4-7pm. His funeral Mass will be held on Fri. Oct. 9that 10am at St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville, MA. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to: American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
) or HopeHealth Hospice Center, RI (hopehealthco.org
).To leave a condolence message for his family, please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com