BURRILLVILLE - John Powell Mowry, 71, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his Reservoir Rd., Pascoag home, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband for 29 years of Brenda (Turenne) Mowry. Born in Whitinsville, MA, he was the son of the late Elton and Mary (Simpson) Mowry.

John worked as a printing clerk for Hasbro Inc. of Pawtucket, retiring in 2011. John was a member of the US Army from 1967 to 1969 and served in Vietnam. He was a member of Cercle Laurier of Woonsocket and former member of Enrico Caruso Society of Manville. He was an avid New England sports fan, loved the Beatles and History. He was an avid reader, an author, loved to play Pitch and Cribbage and enjoyed hiking. (Please don't call the house between 7:30 to 8 PM because he is watching Jeopardy and will not answer the phone)!

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Jackson P. Mowry and his wife Holly A. of Attleboro, MA; his daughter Jillian M. Jodoin and her husband Jacob A. of Chepachet; two brothers: David Mowry of Sebring, FL and Thomas Mowry of Greensboro, NC and and was "Beepa" to his loving grandson Elliot B. Jodoin.

Calling hours and services will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 10 AM to 1 PM with his service beginning at 1 PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Burial will be take place on Monday, March 25 at 11:30 AM in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917-1921

www.boucherfh.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary