NORTH SMITHFIELD - John St. Sauveur, 86, a resident of North Smithfield for over 60 years, died Thursday, March 28th in Providence. Born in 1932 and raised in Manville, John served the United States Navy in the Korean War after graduating from Mt. St. Charles Academy and before earning an Economics Degree from Bryant College. Married to his wife, Edythe, for 63 years, John was the proud father of four children: Kimberly, John, Brad and Jeffrey.

An accomplished businessman and dedicated public servant, John was acknowledged by many for his contributions to the quality of life in northern Rhode Island. His career included 40 years at Valley Resources Inc. before retiring as Sr. VP of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. Concurrently, he served many organizations for multiple decades as a Board of Director, Chairman or in a similar capacity, including: The Economic Development Foundation of RI, St Antoine Residence, Landmark Medical Center, Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island, Van Liew Trust Company, Eastland Bank, RI Builders Association, RI Resource Recovery Corporation, RI Chamber of Commerce, Woonsocket Institution for Savings, and RI Citizen Energy Conservation Corporation where he was instrumental in starting the RISE program. Known as Johnny on the Spot, for his knack of finding the back of the net, John lettered four years on the Mt. St. Charles Hockey team. He was a proud co-founder of the Blackstone Valley Youth Hockey School to teach hockey and life lessons to local youth; teachings that still reverberate today. John and Edythe spent over 20 years of winter months in Venice, Florida surrounded by friends and visiting family. The couple enjoyed traveling with friends to Europe and the Caribbean. Up until his final days, John was an avid fisherman and golfer; he was proud to have carded four hole-in-ones. Always quick to offer encouragement and sound advice, John's smile brightened every room he was in, and he dedicated his life to those he loved.

Son of the late Aram & Elvira St. Sauveur, he is survived by three children, ten beloved grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His cherished wife, Edythe, his son John, and his brother Joseph, precede him in death.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Saint Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield, RI 02896. Calling hours will be at the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield, RI on Thursday from 4-8 PM. His funeral will be held Friday, at 10 AM from the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, at St. Patrick's Church in Harrisville, RI. Burial will be immediately following at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag.

