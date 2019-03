FOSTER - John W. Chaharyn 96, formerly of Blackstone, died Monday March 18, 2019 in the Hope Health Huliter Hospice Center in Providence with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Olga (Kuzew) Chaharyn.

Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Joseph and Tekela (Olinyk) Chaharyn.

John worked at the former Uni Royal for 29 years, Blackstone Millville Regional, Early Village, and also at the former Fogarty Hospital as head of Housekeeping for several years prior to retiring.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran serving in WWII.

He was a member of Bandura Male Chorus of St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the Zaperoska Sicz Branch 206. A member of the Masonic Morning Star Lodge of Woonsocket, RI and member of Friendship Lodge 7 of Chepachet, RI. A member of the RI Shriner Arab Patrol and Chaplin of the Temple Guard Unit.

Mr. Chaharyn loved gardening, growing flowers and vegetables for the family and to share with others.

He is survived by one daughter, Pamela Fontaine and her husband Robert of Foster, RI. One son, Alan Chaharyn of Woonsocket, RI. Two grandchildren, and three step grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

He was also the father of the late Diane Mishanetz, and brother of the late Thomas, William, and Raymond Chaharyn, and Anna Sielinski.

He will be sadly missed by family, friends and his four legged buddies Snow and Storm.

His Funeral will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Service at 11 AM in St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 74 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, RI. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Sunday from 4-8 PM.

A Ponahada Service will be held on Sunday evening at 7 PM with Fr. Anthony Perkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church, The Shriners and Hope Health Hulitar Center in his memory would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary