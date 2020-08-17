1/1
Jonathan D. Demers
BURRILLVILLE - Jonathan D. Demers, 50, passed away, Friday, August 14, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. Born in Providence, he was the son of Arabella (Fenley) Demers of Mapleville and the late Thomas E. Demers. Jonathan worked for Cox Communication for almost 30 years. He was a commissioner for the Oakland Mapleville Fire Department and a member of the Manville Sportsmen's Rod & Gun Club.

He is survived by his son, Jonathan D. Demers Jr. of Mapleville; three daughters: Brittney Demers of Warwick, Samantha Demers and Gabrielle Demers, both of Mapleville; his fiancé, Melissa Hahn; his brother, Keith T. Demers of Oakland and his grandson, Isaac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jonathan on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
