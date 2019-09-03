Home

Joseph A. Christo Jr. Obituary
MANVILLE - Joseph A. Christo, Jr., 85, of Manville died peacefully Monday September 2, 2019 at Hope Hospice Care Center in Providence. He was the loving husband of Germaine M. Gerry (Laforest) Christo. They were married on May 26, 1956.
Born in Providence and raised in the Fox Point neighborhood he was a son of the late Joseph A. Christo, Sr. and Ludwina (Amaral) Christo. He was a resident of Manville for over 55 years.
Mr. Christo was a veteran of the United States Army. He served in Korea as a Military Police officer.
He was employed by Raytheon Corporation in Waltham, MA as a manufacturing manager for over 35 years before retiring.
In addition to his wife of 63 years he is survived by a son John Christo and his wife Kimberly of Lincoln and a daughter Carol (Christo) Oliver and her husband Thomas Oliver of Oakland. He was the grandfather of Ian Oliver, Lauren, Cameron and Tyler Christo.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10:00 am in St. James Church, Division St. Manville. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 8:30-9:30 am prior to Mass in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St. Manville. www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 4, 2019
