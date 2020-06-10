Joseph A. Picard
WOONSOCKET - Joseph A. Picard, 87, of Woonsocket, died May 27th, 2020 at the Landmark Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Lavoie) Picard. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Albert and Arzelia (Lamothe) Picard.

Joseph was a truck driver for over 30 years with B&W Truck Express. He loved camping, spending time with company and family.

Joseph was an Air Force Veteran.

He is survived by his children, Lou-Ann Hawkins and her husband Ron, Joyce Li and her husband Alan, Tina Almeida and her husband Dave, Troy Picard and his wife Annette, fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Timothy Picard and Andre Picard.

Burial with military honors for Joseph is private, but his service can be seen live, Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 10:30 AM at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/54547591

Funeral arrangement are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI 02895.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana- Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168

www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 10 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
