CUMBERLAND - THEROUX, Joseph C., 85, of Cumberland, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Mt. St. Rita Health Centre, Cumberland. He was the husband of the late Catherine M. (Evans) Theroux.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Georges and Antonia (Auger) Theroux. He resided in Cumberland for most of his life.
Mr. Theroux was a United States Navy Veteran.
After his honorable and faithful service to our country, Joseph worked for Bryant College for many years until his retirement.
Joe was a loving, hardworking man who dedicated his life to his family. He enjoyed working in his yard and was a Boston sports fan.
He leaves his sons Steven Theroux, and his wife Sharon of Mansfield, David Theroux and his wife Deborah of Cumberland. Neil Theroux and his wife Christine of Smithfield; his grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late John Theroux and brother of the late Rev. Normand Theroux, Lee Theroux and Andre Theroux.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Joe's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM and continue on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM in the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow with Military Honors in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 22, 2020