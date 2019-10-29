|
WOONSOCKET - Joseph Daly, 95, of Woonsocket, formerly of Cranston, passed away October 25, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center. Beloved husband of Dolores (Lavallee) Daly for 39 years and widower of Alice (Dihep) Daly, he was the son of the late Anthony and Margaret (Carroll) Daly. Joe was predeceased by his son, Alan Daly, and by two sisters, Vera Mousseau and Margaret Bassett. Surviving Joe are stepchildren Steven Rotatori of Bellingham, Kim McHugh (Matthew) of Venice, FL and Matunuck, RI, Robin Lavoie, and Jill Badeau (Marc) of Woonsocket; his beloved nephew Gary Bassett (husband Stephen Lewis); loving grandchildren Stacey, Leslie, Rachel, Stefanie, Shayna, Adam, and Brooke; and 11 great grandchildren.
Joe was a proud World War II Army Veteran and a dedicated government worker, later becoming a driver for a jewelry company, retiring at age 90!
He was a quiet, loving, family man who enjoyed baseball, family gatherings, the beach, his country, and entertaining the children with his life's history.
Services and burial are private. Condolences may be sent to Delores Daly, P.O. Box 2005, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Arrangements entrusted to the Berarducci Home, 185 Spring Street, Woonsocket. [providencecremation.com]
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 30, 2019