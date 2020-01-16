Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Labrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Labrie Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Labrie Jr. Obituary
SCITUATE - Joseph F. Labrie, Jr. age 79 of Scituate, died January 14, 2020, peacefully in his sleep, with Lorraine (Iannelli), his loving wife of 53 years by his side.

He was the loving father of Renee (Labrie) Contardo; devoted grandfather of: Ethan and Hannah Contardo; brother of: Dennis and his wife Gail, and David and his wife Linda. Preceded in death by his mother Louise Emery and stepfather Raymond Emery.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 12 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Visitation will be held prior from 10am-12pm. Full obituary at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -