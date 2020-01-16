|
|
SCITUATE - Joseph F. Labrie, Jr. age 79 of Scituate, died January 14, 2020, peacefully in his sleep, with Lorraine (Iannelli), his loving wife of 53 years by his side.
He was the loving father of Renee (Labrie) Contardo; devoted grandfather of: Ethan and Hannah Contardo; brother of: Dennis and his wife Gail, and David and his wife Linda. Preceded in death by his mother Louise Emery and stepfather Raymond Emery.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 12 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Visitation will be held prior from 10am-12pm. Full obituary at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 17, 2020