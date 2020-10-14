WOONSOCKET - Joseph H. Drouin, 65, of Woonsocket, died on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center surrounded by his family.He was the son of the late Robert and Cecile Laforest also from Woonsocket. He leaves behind two sisters, Nancy and Robin, a brother, Michael, his three children, Jeffrey, Kristyn, and Jaclyn, and is now in heaven with his late daughter Jennifer.He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Isaiah, KaLeigha, Nickeli, Celio, Jr., Jeffrey, Jr., Tiara, Brianna, and Aayliah, as well as, nieces Sam and Kerri, and nephew Adam.He was a private person, but had lifelong friendships with Dana, Richard, Mark, Ronnie, Steve, Jaha, and Deb. He is now reunited with his late friend Jeffrey Dring, whom he has missed for decades.He lived his life working really hard as a painter to provide and take care of his family. He was an avid science fiction fanatic and had a whole shrine of Star Trek memorabilia.Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30 11AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Joseph's service to Holt Funeral Home would be appreciated.