CUMBERLAND - Joseph John Klara of Naples, Florida and Cumberland, Rhode Island passed away suddenly at his home on March 21st, 2019. Born on February 14, 1960, he was the son of Stasia (Czerkowicz) Klara and the late Martin F. Klara of Woonsocket.

In addition to his mother, he is mourned by his loving wife, Silvana (Iannetta) Klara and his devoted daughter, Kristina Klara. He also leaves behind his brother, Martin G. Klara (Zeneta) of Cumberland, his sisters, Carol Kelley (Tim) of Falls Church, Virginia, and Paula Klara of Naples, Florida, his mother-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, along with nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews and many friends, all of whom loved him dearly.

After his graduation from the University of Vermont, Joe began his thirty-two-year career at AMICA Insurance, earning his CPCU designation and retiring as a Senior Claims Supervisor. Upon retirement he and Silvana realized their dream of a retirement in Naples, FL. With a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye, Joe could fill the room with his dry humor, quick wit, joyful presence, and warm heart. He enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, taking his early morning walks, entertaining guests, and playing cards with friends. Always a first adopter of the latest technology, he was the family's gadget guru, forever interested in how things worked. If you knew Joe, you knew a man devoted to his wife, who adored and took enormous pride in his daughter and who cherished his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 30, at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church, 174 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket. The Family will receive guests at the church an hour before the service. The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to: The or the Ocean Conservancy.

