BELLINGHAM - Joseph O. Fleuette, III, 56, of Bellingham MA passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He is the loving father of Victoria E. Fleuette and her fiancé, Jamie Dawes of Bellingham, MA and his granddaughter Allison Dawes. He leaves his companion and mother of Victoria, Kimberley Sugden of Woonsocket, RI.

Born in Woonsocket, RI on March 24, 1964 he is the son of Lillian (Deschamps) Fleuette of Bellingham, MA and the late Joseph O. Fleuette, Jr. He is the brother of Douglas Fleuette and his wife, Christine of Blackstone, MA, Marie Chambers and her husband, Curt of Glendale, RI, Carol Mercier and her husband, Kenneth of Bellingham, MA, Cathleen Guilbault and her husband, Christopher of Ft. Irwin, CA, and the late Tracy Fleuette. He leaves his nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held on Saturday, September 26th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Social Distancing and face masks are required.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
